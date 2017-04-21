NEWS
Friday April 21 2017
Celta Vigo-Man United in UEL semi
By Football Italia staff

Manchester United have drawn Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final, with the second leg due to be played at Old Trafford.

The other tie will see Ajax take on Olympique Lyonnais, who defeated Besiktas in the previous round.

The first legs will take place on May 4th, with the return fixtures scheduled for May 11th.

The winner of Ajax-Lyon will be the nominal home team for the final which is to be held in Sweden.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies