Celta Vigo-Man United in UEL semi

By Football Italia staff

Manchester United have drawn Celta Vigo in the Europa League semi-final, with the second leg due to be played at Old Trafford.

The other tie will see Ajax take on Olympique Lyonnais, who defeated Besiktas in the previous round.

The first legs will take place on May 4th, with the return fixtures scheduled for May 11th.

The winner of Ajax-Lyon will be the nominal home team for the final which is to be held in Sweden.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more