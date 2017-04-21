NEWS
Friday April 21 2017
Insigne renewal tomorrow?
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Lorenzo Insigne’s Napoli renewal will be announced before Maurizio Sarri’s Press conference tomorrow.

It was reported earlier this week that a deal has been signed, with the Partenopei just waiting for the right time to announce it.

The club was deciding whether to make the announcement on Saturday or Monday, but SportMediaset is today stating that the deal will be made official tomorrow.

Insigne is believed to have agreed a contract worth €4.5m plus bonuses, and the Press conference is scheduled for 11.30 local time [10.30 UK time].

The new deal is expected to run until 2022, with Napoli holding on to the Italian international’s image rights.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies