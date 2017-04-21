Insigne renewal tomorrow?

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest Lorenzo Insigne’s Napoli renewal will be announced before Maurizio Sarri’s Press conference tomorrow.

It was reported earlier this week that a deal has been signed, with the Partenopei just waiting for the right time to announce it.

The club was deciding whether to make the announcement on Saturday or Monday, but SportMediaset is today stating that the deal will be made official tomorrow.

Insigne is believed to have agreed a contract worth €4.5m plus bonuses, and the Press conference is scheduled for 11.30 local time [10.30 UK time].

The new deal is expected to run until 2022, with Napoli holding on to the Italian international’s image rights.

