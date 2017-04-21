‘Fiorentina believe in EL’

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa says Fiorentina “have to believe” in Europa League qualification, but won’t discuss his future.

The Viola take on Inter tomorrow, and can move to within a point of the Nerazzurri with a win at Artemio Franchi. Click here for a match preview.

“We have to believe and try to win every game,” Sousa said in his pre-match Press conference.

“We’ve dropped points, in some of those games we deserved to win. Tomorrow we want the three points. “It will be a beautiful and exciting game between two sides who will want to win. Inter are strong, they have quality in every position and both teams will try to bring home three points.

“We prepare every game to try and win. We always go out with attacking players, but with Empoli we didn’t get the result we hoped for.

“We’ll definitely bounce back tomorrow. We played the right away against Empoli, we just lacked a bit of quality.”

It was reported yesterday that the deadline to trigger an extension to Sousa’s contract has passed, but the Portuguese refused to be drawn on his future.

“At the end of the season we’ll analyse what we’ve done over these two years. I’m focused on what I can still give, at the end of the season we’ll talk about everything that has happened.

“I’m the Coach until the end of the season, I’m focused on the pitch.”

