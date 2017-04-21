Pioli: ‘Fiorentina not decisive’

By Football Italia staff

Inter Coach Stefano Pioli insists tomorrow’s Fiorentina game is “not decisive” for their season and his future.

The Nerazzurri haven’t won in their last four games, and currently sit outside of the Europa League spots with a trip to Florence tomorrow.

“I can feel fortunate because I have a club behind me which always supports me,” Pioli said in an interview with Premium Sport.

“Clearly though everything is connected to results, and we have to do the best we can in that regard. Unfortunately, things can’t always go in the direction you want.

“The rumours change every week, what doesn’t change is our way of working. This week we’ve been working hard on dead balls.

“It [the Fiorentina game] won’t be decisive, but it’s important like the others are.”

