’No doubts about Giaccherini’

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent insists he “never said” his client wanted to leave Napoli, and Maurizio Sarri has “no doubts” over the Italian international.

The versatile midfielder joined the Partenopei from Sunderland in the summer, but so far he has made just one Serie A start, though he did score in that match against Genoa.

“Does Giaccherini want to leave? I’ve never said that,” Furio Valcareggi said on Radio Crc.

“I heard from him yesterday and he’s fine after the problem which kept him out for 10 days.

“He’s training with the intensity of a starter, he’s happy at Napoli then if [Maurizio] Sarri and [Cristiano] Giuntoli tell us that he’ll play even less we’d think about going.

“In January Juve wanted him as an alternative to [Mario] Mandzukic on the left wing, Roma liked him too, but Napoli declared him unsellable.

“We’re not satisfied, that much is clear, but there are others who have played less with [Maurizio] Sarri’s method.

“Sarri sees him as a winger and it’s right that when [Jose] Callejon was out Giaccherini played and scored a goal.

“Callejon is immovable, as is [Lorenzo] Insigne who is among the top-five forwards in the world.

“There’s clarity, Sarri has no doubts about Giaccherini, he’s the vice-Callejon.”

