Inter meet FFP target

By Football Italia staff

Inter have announced that they have met their Financial Fair Play target for 2016, with a loss of €30m.

The Nerazzurri were sanctioned in May 2015, with their European squad size limited this season as punishment.

They were told that they must limit losses to €30m in 2016 and break even in 2017, with a fine of €7m in each year if the target wasn’t met.

“F.C. Internazionale Milano has today been informed by UEFA and the Club Financial Control Body that it has achieved the break-even target of a maximum deficit of €30 million for the reporting period 2016 under the terms of the Settlement Agreement signed with UEFA in 2015,” the Beneamata confirmed on their website.

“Thanks to this positive result the Club is not liable to pay the conditional amount of €7 million in withheld revenue.

“The 2016 result follows a deficit break-even of €110 million for the reporting period 2015, an improvement of some €80 million.

“According to the Settlement Agreement with UEFA the Club must achieve a break-even of €0 million for the period 2017.”

If Inter qualify for the Europa League this season, meeting their FFP target means they should be allowed a full 25-man squad.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more