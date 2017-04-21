NEWS
Friday April 21 2017
Tavecchio: ‘Punitive act from FIGC’
By Football Italia staff

Carlo Tavecchio explains the “punitive act” of becoming commissioner of the Lega Serie A.

The clubs couldn’t agree on reforms or a new President, and earlier today the FIGC stepped-in to resolve the deadlock by appointing their own President as commissioner.

“I was hoping the Lega Serie A would get to the election of a President, but the matter wasn’t closed,” Tavecchio sighed, speaking to reporters outside today’s meeting.

“The FIGC doesn’t believe that the commissionership is an act of courtesy, but rather a punitive act.

“At the moment action will be decided through two sub-commissioners, the administrative side will be handled by Michele Uva [director general of the FIGC].”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies