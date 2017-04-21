Tavecchio: ‘Punitive act from FIGC’

By Football Italia staff

Carlo Tavecchio explains the “punitive act” of becoming commissioner of the Lega Serie A.

The clubs couldn’t agree on reforms or a new President, and earlier today the FIGC stepped-in to resolve the deadlock by appointing their own President as commissioner.

“I was hoping the Lega Serie A would get to the election of a President, but the matter wasn’t closed,” Tavecchio sighed, speaking to reporters outside today’s meeting.

“The FIGC doesn’t believe that the commissionership is an act of courtesy, but rather a punitive act.

“At the moment action will be decided through two sub-commissioners, the administrative side will be handled by Michele Uva [director general of the FIGC].”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more