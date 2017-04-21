Jardim: ‘Juventus have best defence’

By Football Italia staff

Monaco Coach Leandro Jardim says “defensively Juventus are the best team in Europe” after drawing them in the Champions League.

The sides will meet on May 3 and 9, a repeat of the 1998 semi-final, and the Monaco Coach spoke about the draw in his Press conference today.

“They’re a team who everyone knows well,” Jardim said ahead of the Lyon game on Sunday.

“They’re very strong, with a lot of experience at this level. Defensively Juve are the best team in Europe.

“Juve also have the advantage of having almost won their League.”

