Lichtsteiner: ‘Monaco are dangerous’

By Football Italia staff

Stephan Lichtsteiner admits Juventus were “glad we didn’t get Real Madrid” but “Monaco are a very dangerous team”.

The Bianconeri reached the semi-finals with a 3-0 aggregate win over Barcelona, and today were drawn against the Ligue 1 side.

“We watched it all together at Vinovo like we’ve done with the other draws before,” Lichtsteiner explained to Sky.

“So we’re all together as a family. Of course, Monaco are a team not to be underestimated.

“We were glad we didn’t get Real Madrid, but on the other hand we know Monaco are a very dangerous team.

“I haven’t seen a great deal of Monaco yet, we didn’t watch videos straight after the draw but they have the same Coach [Leandro Jardim] as two years ago so they’ll play good football.

“If they have a weakness - and this is without seeing anything - it’s that they don’t have much experience, they’re a very young team.

“They score a lot of goals though, so we’ll need to be careful in that regard.”

