Lazio to open Unal talks?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly set to open talks over the possibility of signing Manchester City’s Twente loanee Enes Unal for next season.

The Sun claims City boss Pep Guardiola is willing to sanction another loan deal for the striker, whom Gazzetta dello Sport believes is a long-time target of Lazio sporting director Igli Tare.

“Lazio have been sniffing around. They want to take him on a loan deal for the season as he has shone this year,” a source told the British newspaper.

“He’s scoring every week in Holland. Lazio have sent scouts to watch him and talks are set to begin over the coming weeks.

“City are in no rush to decide where he is going.

“Pep is willing to take him on the summer tour of the United States before making his mind up.”

The Turkish starlet began his career at Bursaspor before joining City in 2015 and has scored 17 Eredivisie goals for Twente this season.

Although mainly a centre forward, the 19-year-old can also play on either wing.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more