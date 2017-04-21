Official: Inter renew Ausilio

By Football Italia staff

Inter have announced that sporting director Piero Ausilio has extended his contract with the club until 2020.

Ausilio has been at Inter since 1998, initially as head of the Nerazzurri’s youth sector, before being promoted to sporting director in 2010 – a position he continues to hold, despite changes in ownership.

“After almost 20 years at Inter, from the youth sector to the first team, it’s an honour and I’m very happy to continue my journey with the club,” he told the the club’s official website.

“I thank Suning, President Zhang, Steven and all the management for the confidence they have placed in me.

“Together we will continue to strengthen the team in order to take Inter back to the top of Italian and European football.”

The news comes on the same day that Inter confirmed they had met their Financial Fair Play target for last year.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more