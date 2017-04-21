Ones to watch in Serie A Week 33

By Football Italia staff

With just six games to go until the end of the season, it’s approaching “squeaky bum time” in Serie A.

At the top of the table, Juventus hold an eight-point lead over Roma, who must try to chase down the Old Lady despite Napoli breathing down their necks.

The race for the Europa League looks like going down to the wire, while Crotone are running out of time to avoid an immediate return to Serie B.

Here are five things to keep an eye on in Week 33:

Zeman faces Roma

Zdenek Zeman all-but threw in the towel on Pescara’s survival hopes last week, and faces his old club at the Adriatico on Monday.

The Czech Coach had two spells on the Giallorossi bench, and it was he who appointed Francesco Totti as club captain, a role he still maintains almost 19 years later.

Zeman has only managed two wins against the capital club, but Pescara hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Lupi.

Six previous Serie A visits have brought two wins and four draws, and Roma can ill-afford to drop points at this crucial stage of the season.

The Delfini are one shy of their 200th Serie A goal, could Zeman be the man to kill off Roma's Scudetto challenge?

Coaches under pressure at the Franchi

Saturday’s game in Florence sees a meeting of two Coaches who are very much under pressure.

Both Inter and Fiorentina started the season with European ambitions, but as things stand neither would qualify for even the Europa League next term.

It was reported this week that the deadline for triggering Paulo Sousa’s contract extension has passed, making it all-but certain he’ll leave Fiorentina at the end of the season.

The favourite to replace him? Eusebio Di Francesco of Sassuolo is the front-runner, but former Viola player Stefano Pioli is also being touted, as his position at Inter looks precarious.

Defeat here could seal his fate, and ironically assure his return to Artemio Franchi next season.

Crotone’s last chance?

With Empoli away at Milan, Crotone have a golden chance to move to within two points of the Tuscans.

The Squali face Sampdoria away, and while the Blucerchiati are in good form they have essentially nothing to play for between now and the end of the season.

Crotone themselves face the Rossoneri in Week 34, while the final day brings a trip to Turin to face Juventus. If they’re to save themselves, it looks like now or never.

Juventus rotation

Max Allegri is expected to rotate his Juventus side for the visit of the Genoa, following their Champions League exploits in Barcelona this midweek.

The Grifone have been on a terrible run of form, but picked up a creditable point against Lazio on Ivan Juric’s return.

The game at Marassi brought a shock 3-1 win for the home side, and a they could again cause problems for a rotated Bianconeri. With Roma not playing until Monday night, Giallorossi eyes will be firmly fixed on Turin.

Lorenzo Insigne

Lorenzo Insigne is the man to watch on and off the pitch this weekend.

Napoli are expected to officially announce tomorrow that the Italian international has signed a new contract, tying him to his hometown club until 2022.

Insigne scored a stunning ‘Gol alla Del Piero’ against the Neroverdi back in November, and will be looking to celebrate his renewal with another good performance.

The 25-year-old is always worth watching, but particularly so with three goals in his last three games.

