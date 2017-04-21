FFP: Roma clear, Inter partial

UEFA has confirmed that Roma have complied with Financial Fair Play this season, while Inter have “only partially”.

Roma were only able to name 22-man squads for the Champions League and Europa League in 2015-16 and 16-17 and were fined €6m by UEFA, as part of a two-year settlement plan, but the Giallorossi are finally within FFP parameters.

A statement released by UEFA reads: “The CFCB Investigatory Chamber further confirmed that AS Monaco FC (France), AS Roma (Italy) and Fenerbahçe SK (Turkey) have complied with the targets set for season 2016/17.

“The settlement regime will continue to apply for season 2017/18 for both AS Monaco FC and AS Roma; and up to and including season 2019/20 for Fenerbahçe SK, as originally foreseen.”

Despite Inter stating earlier on Friday that they had met their FFP targets for 2016, UEFA will continue to limit the Nerazzurri’s number of eligible players in European competition and curb their spending on new players.

“The CFCB Investigatory Chamber also concluded that FC Internazionale Milano (Italy) Beşiktaş JK (Turkey), and Trabzonspor AŞ (Turkey) only partially fulfilled the targets set for season 2016/17,” added the governing body.

“As a consequence, the foreseen conditional sporting measures, such as the limitation on the number of players that may be included in the List A and the transfer restrictions, will not be lifted and will continue to apply in the following seasons as specified in each respective agreement.”

