Friday April 21 2017
Napoli fall in UEFA rankings
By Football Italia staff

Napoli have fallen to 17th in UEFA’s club coefficient rankings in light of Manchester United’s run to the Europa League semi-finals.

United’s 2-1 win against Anderlecht on Thursday was enough to make the Red Devils the biggest movers in the rankings, from 19th to 16th.

The Partenopei’s last participation in Europe came in the Champions League last 16 a month ago, when they were eliminated by Real Madrid.

Elsewhere in the top 100, Inter have dropped to 45th, Juventus remain fifth, Fiorentina 23rd, Lazio 33rd, Roma 38th, Milan 41st and Torino 78th.

