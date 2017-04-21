OFFICIAL: Juve sign Bentancur

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have confirmed the signing of midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur from Boca Juniors on a five-year contract.

Bentancur passed a medical with Juve at the start of April, and the club have formally exercised their option of purchasing the Uruguay Under-20 international, although the announcement has come a day after their April 20 deadline.

A statement on the Bianconeri’s official website reads: “Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announce that they have finalised their agreement with Boca Juniors for the outright acquisition of footballer Rodrigo Bentancur Colman for a fee of €9.5m, payable over two years.

“His purchase value may increase during the course of his contract, related to the player’s number of official games.

“In addition, Boca Juniors will be entitled to receive 50 percent of what Juventus receive in the event of the player’s future sale.

“Juventus have agreed a five-year contract with the player, which takes effect from July 1, 2017 until June 30, 2022.”

