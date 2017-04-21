NEWS
Friday April 21 2017
Inter miss out on Tielemans?
By Football Italia staff

Inter have reportedly missed out on Youri Tielemans as Monaco are “one step away” from signing the Anderlecht midfielder.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio.com, Monaco reached an agreement with Anderlecht for Tielemans’ signature on Friday evening.

It comes exactly a day after Inter had sent scouts to watch the Belgian starlet at Old Trafford, where his side lost 2-1 to Manchester United.

Monaco are Juventus’ opponents in the Champions League semi-finals, in a repeat of the 2015 last-eight tie that was won by the Bianconeri.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies