NEWS
Friday April 21 2017
Caprari ‘abandoned’ by Roma
By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Caprari admits he felt “abandoned” by Roma but insists “I’m an Inter player now and I’m so happy”.

Caprari ended his 13-year association with Roma last summer as he joined Inter, before being loaned back to Pescara, and the young winger prepares to face his former club on Monday.

“Roma? It’s not a game like all the others,” he told Il Centro.

“I joined Roma at the age of 10 and did everything with their youth teams.

“Seduced and abandoned? Abandoned yes, but it’s old history. Today, I belong to another team and I’m so happy. I hope to score on Monday night.

“My story is finished with the Giallorossi, I’m an Inter player now.

“Totti? He’s shown all his worth and he continues to do so today. It takes just 10 minutes to see what he can do. He’s an exceptional person off the pitch.”

