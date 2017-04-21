Bentancur: Joining Juve an honour

By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Bentancur says “it’s a great honour” to join Juventus and reveals former Boca Juniors teammate Carlos Tevez “told me great things” about the club.

Bentancur finally completed his long-awaited transfer to Juve from Boca on Friday, and the midfielder explained the impact ex-Bianconero Tevez had on his switch to the Old Lady, while affirming his desire to succeed in Turin.

“I’m very happy and content to be here,” the Uruguay Under-20 international told his new club’s official website.

“I’m happy that a team like Juventus were interested in bringing me here. It’s a great honour and I’m happy for this opportunity.

“I watch Serie A often, it’s different to Argentine football, it’s a very physical competition, but it’s a new opportunity, I’m young and I’ll try to make the most of it.

“Did Tevez talk to me about Juve? Once I knew I could go to Turin, I talked to Carlitos. He told me great things [about the club].”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more