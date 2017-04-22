Post new comment

What next? After recording an unforgettable 3-0 aggregate triumph over the MSN-led Barcelona, the question of just what this current version of Juventus can achieve is certainly something to ponder. The semi-final draw has set them up against the young guns of Monaco, all spectacular attack and brittle defence, while Real and Atletico meet in the Madrid derby.

Just two years ago, the Catalan giants swept the Bianconeri aside in the Champions League Final, while last season saw Bayern Munich hand Max Allegri’s men an uncomfortable defeat in the last 16.

Those exits at the hands of the European elite that Juve seek to join appear to have taught valuable lessons. The Bianconeri are now looking vastly different to the way they did during those matches. Far more pro-active and forward thinking than in years past, they have still retained the defensive solidity that has always been a calling card of Italian football’s grand Old Lady.

Holding Lionel Messi and co. scoreless over 180+ minutes was remarkable enough on its own, but with the Blaugrana and Bayern now eliminated, Juventus fans are dreaming of seeing their team go on to finish the season in spectacular fashion.

A 3-0 demolition in last week’s first leg showed that this is no longer a side that will look to merely sit and contain opponents, the 3-5-2 now reserved for seeing out the testing final minutes of games like the win over Barca and the Coppa Italia semi-final triumph over Napoli. Going to the Stadio San Paolo, then the Camp Nou, and emerging with the results they needed after measured, professional performances highlighted the quality of this team.

It has also brought them to the brink of history. Juve have a comfortable lead in Serie A, they are in the Coppa Italia Final and they have nothing to fear from any of their fellow semifinalists in the Champions League. Jose Mourinho and Inter will likely baulk at suggestions the Bianconeri could match their 2010 treble, but would anyone really bet against them repeating that incredible accomplishment?

Allegri adopted the 4-2-3-1 following a January defeat to Fiorentina, and his team has not looked back. They sacrifice for one another, they work tirelessly and diligently to execute the Coach’s game plan each and every time they step on the field, threatening goals throughout the side, while Gigi Buffon rarely looks under pressure.

The most frightening thing is perhaps that the boss thinks they have yet to reach their maximum potential as a unit. “I’m happy with what the lads are doing, but the key is not to maintain current form, but instead to improve it,” Allegri stated after the final whistle blew on Wednesday evening.

The Livorno native called the performance “extraordinary” and admitted he felt the team “could’ve played for a whole day and not conceded” after he sent on Andrea Barzagli as a second half substitute. His team have not allowed opponents to score in the Champions League for almost nine hours, so they are well on their way to doing just that.

With Miralem Pjanic, Gonzalo Higuain, Paulo Dybala and that vaunted defence all in form, there truly is no limit to what this team can achieve, but Juventus will hope it ends with Buffon lifting a large “cup with big ears” above his head in Cardiff.

