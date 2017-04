Serie B: Perugia leapfrog Benevento

By Football Italia staff

Benevento’s promotion hopes took another knock against Vicenza, while Perugia surprised Novara to temporarily go fourth.

Benevento 0-0 Vicenza

Novara 0-1 Perugia

Dezi 75 (P)

