Deschamps: 'Juve built for Champions'

By Football Italia staff

Didier Deschamps notes Juventus “were built to win the Champions League,” but semi-finalists Monaco lack experience, even with “incredible” Kylian Mbappé.

The first leg is at the Stade Louis II on May 3 and the decider in Turin on May 9.

“You need to be a strong side to reach the semi-final of the Champions League, although Monaco do not have the quality of Juve, Atletico Madrid or Real Madrid,” France Coach Deschamps told Sky Sport Italia.

“They are having an excellent campaign, but they lack the experience that Juve have. Playing the second leg on home turf is also an advantage for the Italians.

“I really doubt that Juve will underestimate Monaco. Juventus are accustomed to this type of test and were built to win the Champions League.

“Monaco are a bit of a surprise outfit. They deserve to be there, but they are fighting it out with a fantastic team that is doing well both in Italy and in Europe.

“They are a squad full of young talent and almost always play a classic 4-4-2. They are very strong on the counter. I have already snapped up five or six of their young players for France and one of them is Mbappé, who is so mature for his age, very quick and it’s just incredible what he’s doing at 18.

“He is so young to be performing at this level and can improve further. However, Monaco are the team who have played the most so far this season – they went through two preliminary rounds, two Cup competitions in France and Ligue 1.

“Maybe playing so many games is starting to weigh on them, but they’ve got the quality to succeed.”

Juventus Coach Max Allegri is earning praise from all over Europe after transforming his side with a 4-2-3-1 system.

“He is one of the best tacticians in Europe,” continued Deschamps. “He modified his team, so seeing them play with four forwards is surprising, because they all defend together as a unit. Juve are far more attacking than last season.”

