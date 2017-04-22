Zoff: 'Lazio can ruin Juve Treble'

By Football Italia staff

Dino Zoff warns Juventus might not manage the Treble – because Lazio could beat them in the Coppa Italia Final. “It can’t be taken for granted.”

The Bianconeri are eight points clear at the top of Serie A, will face Monaco in the Champions League semi-final and Lazio in the Coppa Italia Final.

“Monaco were the best option they could get out of the draw, avoiding both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, but Juve were already the favourites to win the trophy,” 1982 World Cup winner Zoff told TMW Radio.

“Of course, one mustn’t underestimate the French side, but the Bianconeri strength and experience can without doubt give them the victory.

“Juventus have matured, they have an iron defence and are deadly on the counter-attack.”

Can Max Allegri follow in the footsteps of Jose Mourinho’s Inter by taking the Treble?

“It is within Juve’s reach. However, Lazio are a dangerous opponent and Juventus will have to be very wary in the Coppa Italia Final.

“The Biancocelesti have strikers capable of skipping past defenders like few others in Serie A. Juventus are favourites on paper, but this Final can’t be taken for granted.”

