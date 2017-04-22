Raggi: 'Mbappe can beat Juve defence'

Monaco man Andrea Raggi warns they have “unfinished business” with Juventus and Kylian Mbappé “can score two” past their BBC defence.

The Champions League semi-final first leg is at the Stade Louis II on May 3 and the decider in Turin on May 9.

“It’s certainly a tough draw, as Juve are at the top level and even stronger than they were two years ago. Having said that, so are we, and this is an opportunity for revenge,” Raggi told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“We never did get over the 2015 elimination to Juventus and this is the right chance to make up for it, even with interest, seeing as there’s a place in the Final at stake. We’ve got unfinished business.

“Two years ago, in Turin they were happy to draw Monaco, but I think now they’ll be slightly less pleased. We scare everyone now.”

Max Allegri’s side held out for two clean sheets against the mighty Barcelona, but Raggi trusts in his 18-year-old teammate.

“Their defence remains remarkable, plus they have Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala in attack. Fortunately Sami Khedira is suspended for the first leg, as he brings added value.

“In 2014 we had a young and rebellious side, but now we are so dangerous in attack. From the midfield up, we don’t care who we’re facing, we play the same way.

“Mbappé is a real phenomenon. When you take him on in training, you need to pray and hope he gets something wrong, otherwise there’s no stopping him. In the one-on-one he is so fast and has great technique. He didn’t feel any pressure against Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund.

“I hope he continues to sustain the pressure against Juve, so he’ll score two against them as well.”

There is another attacking threat in the Monaco side, namely 31-year-old Radamel Falcao, who has 27 goals in 36 competitive games this season.

“He has found the ideal conditions to get back to being El Tigre. He was hungry to prove himself after the injuries and two disappointing seasons in the Premier League. He’s a great professional, a leader and above all a top player.”

Former Empoli defender Raggi confessed his family are Juventus supporters, but he has always leaned towards Inter thanks to his grandfather Iorio.

“I already have two fond memories against Juve. The first was at Bologna in 2012 with Stefano Pioli on the bench, when we stalled Antonio Conte’s side. Then of course there was my goal against the Bianconeri, in the 2011 Coppa Italia, for a temporary 1-1 in Turin.

“I have good friends in this Juve side, such as my former Empoli teammate Claudio Marchisio. I played with Giorgio Chiellini in the Under-21 Italy squad and Gigi Buffon is from my hometown of Carrara.”

