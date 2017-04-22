Happy birthday, Kaka

By Football Italia staff

As Milan legend Kaka turns 35, Isak Möller takes a look back at his two spells with the Rossoneri.

Born in Brazil, raised in the academy of Sao Paulo and formed in the starting eleven at San Siro. Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, more commonly known as Kaka, has certainly made his mark in the footballing world.

His first real impact was in coming on as a substitute for Sao Paulo in a cup final against Botafogo. People present at the game, probably didn't know what to expect from an unproven 18-year-old, but the attacking midfielder managed to find the back of the net twice, claiming silverware for his team.

What many don't know is that Kaka, in fact, could have ended up moving to the Turkish league already at 17. However, Gaziantepspor backed out of the deal as Sao Paolo requested around €14m for the youngster.

Instead, the midfielder moved to Milan for €8.5m in 2003, joining stars such as Paolo Maldini, Andriy Shevchenko, Gennaro Gattuso and others in the impressive Rossoneri squad. The rest is history.

Kaka managed to cement his spot in the starting eleven, thanks to a series of good performances for the San Siro side. The Brazilian was the third-highest goalscorer for Milan in his first season, netting ten times, all of which came from open play.

Kaka went on to become a Rossoneri hero, enchanting the fans with his dribbling and goalscoring abilities.

In the season of 2006-07 during a Champions League game, Kaka scored arguably one of his best and most memorable goals of his career, leaving two Manchester United defenders for dead before placing the ball in the back of Edwin van der Sar's goal.

The Diavolo went on to lift the trophy, and the Brazilian’s inspirational form saw him rewarded with the 2007 Ballon d’Or.

However, all great things must come to an end. In 2009, Real Madrid presented Milan with an offer for Kaka that they simply couldn't resist, valuing him at €65m.

It's safe to say that Kaka had a huge impact on his team during his years at Milan. Not only because of his goals and assists, but also his respect and passion for the club; one of the many reasons to why he became such a crowd favourite at San Siro.

Even four years since his departure, when returning to Milan on a free transfer in 2013, he still drew acclaim from the Rossoneri fans and even refused wages when injured. Though his second spell was less successful, he did manage to score his 100th goal for the club against Atalanta in January 2014.

Some things just never change, and Kaka's never-ending love story with Milan, is without a doubt one of them. Buon compleanno, Ricardo!

Kaka at Milan

Games: 307

Goals: 104

Honours: Scudetto [2003-04], Champions League [2006-07], Supercoppa [2004], UEFA Super Cup [2007], Club World Cup [2007], Ballon d’Or [2007]

