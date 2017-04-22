Kishna's father in drug arrest

By Football Italia staff

The father of Lazio forward Ricardo Kishna has been arrested for drug possession in Rome, but told police he was “too rich” to be a drug dealer.

Dutch player Kisha is currently on loan at Lille in Ligue 1, but his 45-year-old father Dinesh remains in Rome, not far from Lazio’s Formello training ground.

According to Radiosei, Dinesh Kishna was arrested in his home with 80 grams of hashish and marijuana hidden behind a painting on the wall.

“It’s just for personal use,” he told the magistrate in court. “My son Ricardo plays for Lazio and I work for him, so I earn €50,000 per year. I am too rich to resort to selling drugs.”

