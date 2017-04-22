NEWS
Saturday April 22 2017
Kishna's father in drug arrest
By Football Italia staff

The father of Lazio forward Ricardo Kishna has been arrested for drug possession in Rome, but told police he was “too rich” to be a drug dealer.

Dutch player Kisha is currently on loan at Lille in Ligue 1, but his 45-year-old father Dinesh remains in Rome, not far from Lazio’s Formello training ground.

According to Radiosei, Dinesh Kishna was arrested in his home with 80 grams of hashish and marijuana hidden behind a painting on the wall.

“It’s just for personal use,” he told the magistrate in court. “My son Ricardo plays for Lazio and I work for him, so I earn €50,000 per year. I am too rich to resort to selling drugs.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies