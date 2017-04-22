Man City over €60m for Bonucci

By Football Italia staff

English papers claim Manchester City are prepared to pay over £50m (around €60m) for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci.

Their interest in the centre-back is no secret, especially after Pep Guardiola called Bonucci one of his favourite players in the world.

He turns 30 next month and is under contract with the Bianconeri until June 2021, having only recently signed an extension in December.

Nonetheless, Manchester City are not giving up and the Daily Telegraph reports they are ready to set a new world transfer record for a defender by offering over €60m.

“City want Bonucci,” a source told the newspaper. “Centre-half has been a problem position for the club and they know they need to get it right this summer.”

Juventus are in the Champions League semi-final against Monaco and the Coppa Italia Final with Lazio, while they sit eight points clear at the top of Serie A.

If the Bianconeri were to win the Treble, it’d be a good time for Bonucci to try another challenge in the Premier League.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more