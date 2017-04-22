Montella: 'Forget derby euphoria'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella urged Milan to “forget the euphoria of the derby” with Inter and focus on a revitalised Empoli this weekend.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We are focused only on the pitch and the next two games, which are very important, so have to keep calm,” the Coach told Milan TV.

“Empoli are very well-organised, are coming off an impressive victory against Fiorentina and therefore will be more confident than they were 10 days ago.

“It’ll be a delicate encounter, we have to forget the euphoria of the derby and remain concentrated for the entire match.”

The Rossoneri fought back from 2-0 down for a thrilling 2-2 draw against Inter at the 97th minute.

“I think that Riccardo Montolivo will be in the squad tomorrow. Andrea Bertolacci is still a bit behind, but he should be back in the group from next week.”

Montella started his career at the Empoli youth academy at the age of 13.

“I grew up there and have many friends in Empoli. I became a player in Empoli, so naturally there is a very close bond.”

