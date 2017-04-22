ADL: 'Mazzarri blocked Verratti buy'

By Football Italia staff

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis confirms he was going to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Marco Verratti until Walter Mazzarri blocked the transfer.

It has been suggested before by the player’s agent that he was very close to Napoli when leaving Pescara in 2012 for €12m.

During today’s Press conference to announce Lorenzo Insigne had signed a contract extension to June 2022, De Laurentiis confirmed more details.

“Lorenzo impressed us while on loan at Pescara, where he played with Verratti and Ciro Immobile,” said ADL.

“For a while I thought about taking the midfielder too, but – he won’t like me saying this, but it’s the truth – Mazzarri said ‘no, I don’t play with that style and I don’t need him.’

“Every Coach has his own system and approach, that’s fine, and he urged me not to sign a player who would not develop with us.”

Verratti now plays with Insigne and Lazio striker Immobile for Giampiero Ventura’s Italy.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more