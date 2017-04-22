No Inter for Gonzalo Rodriguez

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are without Nikola Kalinic and Gonzalo Rodriguez for tonight’s Serie A clash with Inter.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Striker Kalinic famously put a hat-trick past Inter at San Siro last season, but he begins a two-match ban for insulting the referee.

The big news is that captain Gonzalo Rodriguez has not recovered from a knock and is not even on the bench this evening.

Fiorentina squad for Inter: Astori, Badelj, Bernardeschi, Chiesa, Cristoforo, De Maio, Dragowski, Hagi, Ilicic, Babacar, Maistro, Milic, Mlakar, Olivera, Salcedo, Sanchez, Saponara, Sportiello, Tatarusanu, Tello, Tomovic, Borja Valero, Vecino

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more