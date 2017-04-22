Lazio go for Papu Gomez

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are trying to include Danilo Cataldi and Etrit Berisha as part of a negotiation for Atalanta star Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez.

The 29-year-old Argentine winger has been a key figure in his side’s run to fifth place, scoring 14 goals with nine assists in 31 Serie A appearances.

Several clubs are interested in Gomez, including Fiorentina, Roma and Milan.

His price-tag is in the region of €7.5m and, according to Il Messaggero, Lazio hope to lower it by including two players as part of the deal.

Goalkeeper Berisha already spent this season with Atalanta on loan, while midfielder Cataldi would be added in on loan with option to buy.

Cataldi joined Genoa on loan in January, but remains on the Lazio books.

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more