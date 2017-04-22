Mihajlovic: 'Hard to reject Belotti bids'

By Football Italia staff

Sinisa Mihajlovic concedes Andrea Belotti might find it “difficult to turn down certain offers” from the likes of Chelsea.

The striker is joint Capocannoniere with Roma’s Edin Dzeko on 25 Serie A goals this season and recently signed a contract with €100m release clause.

“Belotti would be a really tough player to replace in the squad,” said Coach Mihajlovic in his Press conference today.

“I hope that he stays, but if he does remain, it has to be with the right mentality and his mind on the task at hand.

“We all hope that ‘Il Gallo’ stays, and he would like to as well, but sooner or later it’s possible that some really big proposals will come in.

“In those cases, it’s difficult to turn down certain offers and stay on. Belotti is 23 years old and can score 30 goals this season. It’s possible a club will offer him €7m per season for five years. That’s €35m wages.

“Would it be a good thing for him to stay at Torino and reject that kind of money? It’s not an easy situation.”

Mihajlovic revealed he has snubbed huge pay cheques to continue his career in Serie A.

“I turned down many millions from China and I slept badly for a week, but I still have another 15-20 years left as a Coach, so maybe I can go to China in a few years.

“Of course, the career of a player is not as long as that of a Coach.”

