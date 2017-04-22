Milan recall Montolivo

By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo is back in the Milan squad for tomorrow’s game with Empoli, but Luca Antonelli and Andrea Bertolacci miss out.

It kicks off on Sunday at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Montolivo has barely played over the last couple of seasons due to a series of injury problems, but has been training with the squad over the last few days.

The veteran Italy international midfielder is included in the list for the first time since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in October 2016.

However, Antonelli is left out after an undisclosed problem during training, joining Bertolacci, Giacomo Bonaventura and Ignazio Abate in the stands.

Milan squad for Empoli: Donnarumma, Plizzari, Storari; Calabria, De Sciglio, Gomez, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni, Zapata; Fernandez, Honda, Kucka, Locatelli, Montolivo, Pasalic, Poli, Sosa; Bacca, Cutrone, Deulofeu, Lapadula, Ocampos, Suso

