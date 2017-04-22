Line-ups: Atalanta-Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta aim to consolidate fifth place with the return of Papu Gomez as they host Roberto Donadoni’s decimated Bologna.

It kicks off at the Stadio Azzurri d’Italia at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Orobici are remarkably still ahead of powerhouses like Milan, Inter and Fiorentina in the bid for a place in Europe and are fresh from a creditable 1-1 draw away to Roma.

Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez missed that trip due to a ban, but is back and refreshed in attack with Andrea Petagna and Jasmin Kurtic.

Leonardo Spinazzola has also recovered from injury to bolster the left side in Coach Gian Piero Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2 formation.

Ervin Zukanovic and Boukary Drame miss out, but Franck Kessie takes the midfield reins.

Bologna are forced to do without numerous players, above all goalkeeper Antonio Mirante and forward Simone Verdi.

Erick Pulgar is suspended after he saw red for insulting the referee in last week’s 0-0 draw at Palermo.

Mattia Destro was dropped for that match, but returns to the trident with Ladislav Krejci and Federico Di Francesco.

Saphir Taider is given the nod as the more attacking option compared to Godfred Donsah.

This is a return ‘home’ for Coach Donadoni, who hails from Bergamo and started his career with Atalanta.

Bologna have won just one of their last 25 Serie A trips to Bergamo, a 1-0 result in January 2009, along with 11 draws.

Atalanta: Berisha; Caldara, Toloi, Masiello; Conti, Kessié, Freuler; Kurtic; Spinazzola; Gomez, Petagna

Bologna: Da Costa; Mbaye, Maietta, Gastaldello, Masina; Taider, Viviani, Dzemaili; Krejci, Destro, Di Francesco

