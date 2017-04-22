Liveblog: Serie A Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action as it happens from today’s Serie A games, as Atalanta host Bologna and it’s Fiorentina-Inter for Europe.

We begin in Bergamo at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) when Atalanta try to consolidate fifth place and welcome back Papu Gomez for their clash with Bologna.

At 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), the focus turns to the Stadio Artemio Franchi, where Fiorentina and Inter try their last opportunities to get into the race for Europe.

It’s potentially about the past and the future, too, as Stefano Pioli has been linked with Paulo Sousa’s bench and Federico Bernardeschi is wanted by Inter.

