NEWS
Saturday April 22 2017
Rudiger slams Chelsea speculation
By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger hit back at transfer speculation. “When I was injured, people said I was going to Chelsea. I am happy to be at Roma.”

The defender has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League, where Arsenal and Chelsea are both waiting with open arms.

“The future is not up to me, so I can’t really say anything. I am concentrated on the present and on Roma,” the German international told Sky Sport Italia.

“Luciano Spalletti is the Coach for the next month, just as Frederic Massara will be the director of sport.

“In Italy there is too much written about everything. When I was injured, people said I was going to Chelsea. I remain concentrated on Roma and I am happy to be at Roma.”

On Monday evening, the Giallorossi take on Zdenek Zeman’s struggling Pescara.

“We cannot drop any more points. We are a great team, but we are still missing something.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies