Rudiger slams Chelsea speculation

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Rudiger hit back at transfer speculation. “When I was injured, people said I was going to Chelsea. I am happy to be at Roma.”

The defender has been repeatedly linked with a move to the Premier League, where Arsenal and Chelsea are both waiting with open arms.

“The future is not up to me, so I can’t really say anything. I am concentrated on the present and on Roma,” the German international told Sky Sport Italia.

“Luciano Spalletti is the Coach for the next month, just as Frederic Massara will be the director of sport.

“In Italy there is too much written about everything. When I was injured, people said I was going to Chelsea. I remain concentrated on Roma and I am happy to be at Roma.”

On Monday evening, the Giallorossi take on Zdenek Zeman’s struggling Pescara.

“We cannot drop any more points. We are a great team, but we are still missing something.”

