Buffon and Pjanic out, Cuadrado maybe

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Buffon is rested and Miralem Pjanic suspended, but Juan Cuadrado is in the Juventus squad to face Genoa tomorrow.

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Bianconeri are eight points clear at the top of the Serie A table and coming off a 3-0 aggregate Champions League quarter-final victory over Barcelona.

Max Allegri has left goalkeeper Buffon at home, so Norberto Neto will take the gloves in Turin.

Midfielder Pjanic is suspended and Claudio Marchisio returns following a knock to the calf that ruled him out at Camp Nou.

Cuadrado had some concerns with his back and remains in doubt until the last minute, but the Colombian is included in the squad list.

Also added are 17-year-old striker Moise Kean and former Genoa midfielder Rolando Mandragora.

Juventus squad for Genoa: Chiellini, Benatia, Khedira, Cuadrado, Marchisio, Higuain, Alex Sandro, Mattiello, Barzagli, Mandzukic, Lemina, Bonucci, Dybala, Asamoah, Dani Alves, Rugani, Neto, Lichtsteiner, Sturaro, Rincon, Audero, Kean, Mandragora, Del Favero

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more