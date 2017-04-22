Line-ups: Fiorentina-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina are forced into changes in tonight’s last-ditch battle with stuttering Inter to enter the race for European qualification.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Both sides are in need of a boost after some disappointing results last weekend, as the Viola lost their unbeaten home record with a 2-1 defeat to Tuscan rivals Empoli.

That was decided by a last-gasp Manuel Pasqual penalty, one so controversial that Nikola Kalinic got himself sent off for insulting the referee after the final whistle and therefore begins his two-match ban.

He is replaced in the line-up by Khouma Babacar, who is supported by Borja Valero and Inter transfer target Federico Bernardeschi.

Gonzalo Rodriguez is out injured, so Nenad Tomovic and Carlos Sanchez complete the back three with Davide Astori.

Inter had a 2-0 lead over Milan in the Derby della Madonnina, only to see Cristian Zapata volley in from a corner at the 97th minute with the aid of goal-line technology.

That piled more pressure on Coach Stefano Pioli, who is one of the main candidates to replace Paulo Sousa in Florence next season.

Cristian Ansaldi has still not fully recovered, so Yuto Nagatomo keeps his spot at left-back in an unchanged line-up from the derby.

Joao Mario is again preferred to Ever Banega with Ivan Perisic and Antonio Candreva in support of Mauro Icardi.

Inter have lost three of their last four trips to the Stadio Franchi, conceding 10 goals and scoring four. Their last clean sheet here was in a 0-0 draw in April 2012.

Inter will wear black armbands tonight and there will be a minute’s silence for Michele Scarponi, the 2011 Giro d’Italia winner who was killed while cycling near his home this morning.

He was meant to attend the game tonight, as the champion was a committed Nerazzurri supporter, so there will be flowers placed in his seat.

Fiorentina: Tatarusanu; Tomovic, Sanchez, Astori; Tello, Badelj, Vecino, Milic; Bernardeschi, Borja Valero; Babacar

Fiorentina bench: Sportiello, Dragowski, De Maio, Salcedo, Maxi Olivera, Maistro, Mlakar, Cristoforo, Saponara, Ilicic, Chiesa, Hagi

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Medel, Miranda, Nagatomo; Gagliardini, Kondogbia; Candreva, Joao Mario, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Murillo, Andreolli, Sainsbury, Santon, Brozovic, Banega, Biabiany, Eder, Gabriel Barbosa, Palacio

