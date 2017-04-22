NEWS
Saturday April 22 2017
Medel: 'Inter need to go back'
By Football Italia staff

Gary Medel wants Inter to “go back to how it was four games ago, when we were winning all the time” as they visit Fiorentina.

“We worked well this week. It’s a difficult game, as Fiorentina play the ball really well,” he told Inter Channel.

“We must be wary and more determined so we can return to Milan with three points. We want to go back to how it was four games ago, when we were winning all the time.

“We hope to play well tonight, as a victory is important to go into Europe and make the fans happy.”

