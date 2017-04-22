Ausilio: 'Inter, believe in Pioli'

Inter director Piero Ausilio urged the club owners to “believe in” Coach Stefano Pioli and criticised the players for “losing ambition.”

“I thank the club for my contract renewal and it means my work was appreciated even beyond the results, as the owners are aware of the difficulties.

“The club has changed hands three times in three years, now the project is exciting and I will do everything to be up to the task,” he told Mediaset Premium after signing on to June 2020.

What does Stefano Pioli have to do in order to keep his job next season?

“Continue to do the work he is doing. Lately the results haven’t arrived, but looking at the games against Crotone and Sampdoria, what we need is to improve our belief. The team relaxed because it lost the ambition of achieving the more prestigious target of the Champions League, but we’ll do everything we can to get into Europe.

“We are all pushing in the same direction, but the players are aware of the situation. It doesn’t take a director to remind them, so we needn’t sit here motivating them constantly, because they know there are still important points up for grabs and head-to-head clashes.

“I remain positive, because the derby performance confirmed to me that the team hasn’t closed the campaign. Our season is still wide open. We had a very good game against Milan and deserved to win, but only equalised due to incidents.

“The suggestions I make to the club owners are to believe in this Coach. The results were not positive from everyone over the last two weeks, but that doesn’t mean we haven’t done good things.

“I saw many players grow, even those who weren’t considered suited to Inter, like Danilo D’Ambrosio. With Pioli’s work we will be relaunched in a great way, so let’s focus on winning these remaining six games.”

