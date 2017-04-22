Corvino: 'Waiting for Bernardeschi'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Pantaleo Corvino confirms they have “made a proposal” to Federico Bernardeschi and are waiting for his response.

The Viola host Inter this evening, follow the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“We were breathing down the necks of those fighting for Europe and the defeat to Empoli altered out path, but we have the opportunity to prove ourselves in a big game and show that this defeat was just a blip,” Corvino told Mediaset Premium.

He was asked about reports that Inter Coach Stefano Pioli or Sassuolo’s Eusebio Di Francesco are lined up to replace Paulo Sousa next season.

“We have to focus on ending the season as well as possible. I don’t want to seem like the guy who doesn’t answer any questions, but these Coaches are under contract with other clubs and it isn’t right to discuss that.”

Bernardeschi is a known target for Inter, Chelsea and Juventus, as he is currently considering a contract extension.

“He is a product of our youth academy and always said he wanted to wear the Viola jersey. We showed him our intentions with a very important proposal. At the end of the day, what we and the lad want will prevail to create a strong Fiorentina.

“Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa and Khouma Babacar are the seeds we sowed, cared for and helped to grow, so now they should be bearing fruit by representing the future of this team.”

Corvino was asked if Sousa had worked in an opposite direction to what the club had intended.

“We were talking about plants, well there is also compost and we gave the best kind to Sousa, who allowed Fiorentina to fight it out with the big teams. The credit must also go to this club, as we know that football is made up of these moments, but he and we did everything in the interests of the team.

“We each did that our own way and at the end we’ll see what his journey will be.”

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more