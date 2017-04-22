Donadoni: 'Bologna deserved better'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni “did not see that much difference” between Bologna and fifth-placed Atalanta this evening.

The hosts had gone 2-0 up within 15 minutes, Mattia Destro and Federico Di Francesco fought back to 2-2 until a late Mattia Caldara winner.

“I liked the attitude shown by my team. Unfortunately, we allowed ourselves to be taken by surprise in quite a naïve way at the start of the game, even with Andrea Conti being offside,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s a pity, because we deserved a better result. We can do better and must believe in ourselves more. Bologna have to play at their best, even if there is no objective to aim for.

“Destro scored a goal, did well to attack the space and get the ball to his feet. This is what I expect from him.

“Atalanta deserve to be in their current position, so we tip our hats to them, but today I did not see that much difference between them and my Bologna side.”

