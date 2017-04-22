Vecino: 'Both happy and angry'

By Football Italia staff

Matias Vecino could not be entirely content with Fiorentina’s 5-4 victory over Inter. “I’m happy, but also angry, because you can’t concede two goals like that.”

It was a wild encounter at the Stadio Franchi, which saw Vecino score twice as the Viola were 5-2 up, but Mauro Icardi netted twice in the final minutes to create a tense finale.

“I am happy, but also angry, because you can’t concede two goals like that when the game is already won,” Vecino told Mediaset Premium.

“At least we got the win against a strong side like Inter. We will fight to the end for Europe. We’ve got to continue with this intensity, but cut out the late errors.”

