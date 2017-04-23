Martusciello reveals Empoli scare

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello tried to focus Empoli on the trip to Milan, but it’s tough after a huge scare when Marcel Buchel collapsed in training.

“It was a chaotic moment, when we went from a game to something dramatic, and that sudden shift in emotional response does stay with you,” said the Coach in his Press conference.

“Fortunately it all calmed down and we were only left with this big scare around what happened.”

Buchel suddenly crumpled to the ground during Friday’s training session and the medical staff ran over to provide first aid.

The details are still sketchy, as it was a session behind closed doors, but a statement assured Buchel only felt slightly faint and did not lose consciousness.

He had a battery of tests and was given the all-clear, but has been rested for this weekend.

“It has been a better week for us, with more joy and desire to work hard after Saturday’s great result. We rediscovered pleasant sensations, but must also be aware that we’ve achieved nothing yet,” continued Martusciello after the 2-1 victory over Fiorentina.

“In Florence it was a performance of solidity and determination, something I’d like to see repeated over the next few games. We’ve generally always played well against the big clubs and perhaps on Saturday we had more belief in our own style of football.

“Just one result is not going to be enough, we’ve got to keep the momentum and mentality going. This is another challenge against a team that is superior to us in many ways, run by an extraordinary Coach and who play very good football.

“It’s going to be difficult, but we need the same intensity seen against Fiorentina, raising the tempo and attacking them straight away when we lose possession.

“Recently it feels as if the team has realised Serie A safety is not to be taken for granted, so we must earn it all with our own sweat. We won in Florence because we all worked in the same direction, seeking out that bit of luck that took us to victory.

“This season tells us that all it takes is a run of results to either get back on track or find yourself in a negative situation.”

