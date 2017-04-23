Maran: 'Chievo can't cry'

By Football Italia staff

Rolando Maran warns Chievo that their recent run of form risks ruining their good work this season.

The Flying Donkeys have enjoyed a successful Serie A season, sitting comfortably in mid-table and having never looked like being sucked into a relegation dogfight.

However, last weekend's 4-0 hammering by Cagliari was Chievo's fourth consecutive League defeat, a sequence of results that their Coach describes as 'unfortunate.'

"It is an unfortunate period," Maran told reporters ahead of his team's match with Torino. "But we cannot cry about it.

"It would be a shame to ruin the good things we have done up until now. The team has desire and the right attitude to remind everyone of who we really are.

"At certain moments, character is key.

"It will be a difficult match. Torino have more solutions, but we will be tough and hungry for the result.

"We come into it on the back of bad performances that we need to overcome."

