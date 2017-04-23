Juric wants courageous Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Genoa Coach Ivan Juric wants his players to show courage when they take on Juventus.

The Griffone will be heavy underdogs when they take to the field against an Old Lady team fresh from their Champions League triumph over Barcelona in midweek.

However, speaking to reporters, the Rossoblu's newly reinstated boss expressed confidence that his side will replicate the performance which saw them draw 2-2 with Lazio last week.

"We have six matches that we need to play with the same attitude and desire," Juric told a Press conference.

"We need to try to play a courageous match and give our all.

"When you perform well, it gives you confidence. The players need to show that the match with Lazio was not a one-off.

"I want us to be a team that plays freely, that presses, that plays our football and believes in what it is doing.

"It is a match where they [Juve] are favourites. We need to do everything well, but I am always confident that we can play a good match."

Betting on Serie A? Bet365 are offering a 100% deposit bonus, up to £200 - find out more