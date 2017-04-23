Bortoluzzi eyes positive end to season

By Football Italia staff

Palermo Coach Diego Bortoluzzi is eyeing a positive end to the season for his team, despite their precarious position.

The Rosanero appear set to be relegated back to Serie B, lying 10 points from safety with just six games of the campaign remaining.

Bortoluzzi replaced the sacked Diego Lopez in the Sicilian side's dugout 10 days ago and this afternoon takes his side to the Stadio Olimpico to face Lazio.

"Defensive balance is one of our objectives," Bortoluzzi told reporters. "We can never only think about one phase of play.

"Every player needs to show their best and give their all in every match.

"We have also worked on getting more players forward offensively, to help Nestorovski. We did well in the second half against Bologna.

"The result will be the fruit of the work we do during the week, we want a positive end to the season."

Image from GianlucaDiMarzio.com

