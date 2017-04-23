Inzaghi won't discuss Lazio future

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi refused to comment on his Lazio future, preferring to focus on his side's end to the season.

The Biancocelesti Coach has been a revelation in the Stadio Olimpico dugout, leading his team to fifth place in Serie A and the final of the Coppa Italia.

His contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign but speaking to reporters ahead of Lazio's home clash with Palermo, Inzaghi would not be drawn on his plans.

"What is most pressing for me is the end of the season," the tactician said at a Press conference. "Up until now, we have won nothing.

"We have made the fans happy, we have done great things but we still need to make a final push. I want the team to be ready.

"The atmosphere around us is good. I asked for a big reaction for the match against Genoa, there was a big reaction and we played a very good match.

"It would have been a better Easter if we had got the three points, but we got one even though we deserved to win."

Inzaghi then called for his players to show hunger against today's opponents, insisting they will have to give '130 per cent' despite Palermo's lowly position in the table.

"There are six games left until the end of the season, we need to approach them without guessing how tough the opponents might be. I want hunger, eagerness and toughness.

"The Rosanero will put out a team to create problems for us, but they must encounter a hungry Lazio team. We need to give 130 per cent.

"We need to defend more as a team. Our defenders are having a great season, but we need to help them and not leave them exposed. I expect Palermo to try to make it quite a closed match."

