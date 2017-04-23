Inzaghi delight for brother Pippo

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi praises his brother Pippo after the former Milan boss led Venezia to promotion to Serie B.

The Rossoneri sacked Pippo in 2015 after just one season in charge at San Siro, in which the team finished 10th in Serie A.

Speaking to reporters, Lazio Coach Simone said winning the Italian third-tier title is a just reward for his brother's willingness to step down to a lower level.

"At the start of my career I was involved in those Leagues and I know how hard they are to win," he told a Press conference. "Venezia had a complicated group.

"He has been excellent but also humble, something he never lacked as a player.

"This humility was what made him accept a project in the Lega Pro, after 25 years in Serie A and so many trophies won.

"He has deservedly won the Lega Pro, now he has started well as a Coach and I hope he can be even happier with what he does.

"He deserves to have this joy as a Coach."

