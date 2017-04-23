United offer contract to Mertens?

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Manchester United have offered a €4.5m contract to Napoli's Dries Mertens.

The Belgian star has just one year remaining on his contract with the Partenopei and could leave for free at the end of next season.

According to La Repubblica, the English Premier League side have already moved to secure the 29-year-old's signature by offering him a lucrative deal to move to Old Trafford this summer.

The Italian daily claims that United will offer Napoli a fee of €30m for a player who has been one of the focal points of the San Paolo club's season.

Mertens has thrived in an advanced role in Maurizio Sarri's side this term, claiming 27 goals and 12 assists across 40 games in all competitions.

