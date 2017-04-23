Liveblog: Serie A Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s Serie A games, including Sassuolo-Napoli, Lazio-Palermo and Juventus-Genoa.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the Liveblog HERE.

And to keep a closer eye on the individual stats from each encounter, try our Live Scores Service.

Neutrals will be hoping to repeat the entertainment of Saturday, when we had 14 goals in just two games, including Fiorentina 5-4 Inter.

We begin at the Mapei Stadium at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) when high-flying Napoli target second place against Domenico Berardi’s Sassuolo, one of the few teams to have already taken points off them at home this season.

At 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), Milan want to keep their European ambitions going and come up against a revitalised Empoli side that needs points to stave off the risk of relegation.

Lazio have to beat Palermo in order to recapture fourth place from Atalanta, who won yesterday, while Crotone can still hope for surprise Serie A safety as they visit Sampdoria.

Andrea Belotti has his eye on the Capocannoniere prize when Torino take on Chievo, while Udinese-Cagliari should provide plenty of goals.

The day’s action concludes at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) when leaders Juventus host Genoa, fresh from their Champions League success at Camp Nou and eager for revenge after their shock 3-1 defeat at Marassi in November.

Roma visit Zdenek Zeman’s Pescara on Monday evening.

